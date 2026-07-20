Train station maintenance | Downtown parking survey | Library wins awards

Naperville Metra train station maintenance

Maintenance work is beginning today at the Naperville Metra Station at 105 E. 4th Ave. Crews will be repairing bricks on the station’s north exterior wall and repairing the ceiling in the community tunnel, according to city officials.

While the station will remain open, riders are advised to arrive early as it may take more time to get to the platform.

Find out more details, including how long to expect the work to last

Downtown parking survey

The City of Naperville is looking for public feedback on parking availability, locations and quantity via its 2026 Downtown Parking Survey.

Data collected from the survey – along with physical counts of parking spaces – will be used by city leadership to form long-term policy recommendations. The survey is open to the public and will accept responses until 9 a.m. on Monday, July 27.

Get more specifics about the survey

Naperville library receives awards in marketing, communications

The Naperville Public Library earned two awards for its marketing and communications.

In June, the library received the John Cotton Dana Award and a PR Xchange Award at the 2026 American Library Association conference.

Learn more about what these awards are and why the NPL was honored with them

Youth invited to participate in America 250 mural during DuPage fair

Children and teens will have an opportunity to showcase their talents at the upcoming DuPage County Fair.

County Board Chair Deborah Conroy recently announced an America 250-themed mural painting activity from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, July 24, on the fair’s second day.

Read more about the planned mural activity and the local organizations helping make it possible.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday, with a look ahead at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

July 20 – Youth Voices: Busting Climate Myths in the Digital Age at Nichols Library

July 21 – Chat with the Chief at Arwa Yemeni Coffee

July 21 – Julie Berkowicz Blood Drive at the Naperville Public Library

July 21 – Crafternoon: Seed Bean Mandala at Nichols Library

July 21 – Farmers Market at Naper Settlement

July 21 – River Sounds at Naperville Jaycees WiFi Park

July 22 – Arbor Evenings – No Limit at The Morton Arboretum

July 22 – Bike Tour of the Gardens at Cantigny

July 22 – Summer in the Parks – Classic Broadway at County Lakes Park

July 22 – The Battle Alexander & Herring at Lakeside Pavilion

July 23 – Sound Bath+Energy Balancing Workshop at Beautify Empowered

July 23 – Origins of Naperville Walking Tour at Naper Settlement

July 23 – Naperville Municipal Bank Concert – Royalty with the DuPage Symphony Orchestra at Central Park

July 23 – Rock the Block with Whiskey Friends at Block 59

July 23 – The Barricade Boys at Lakeside Pavilion

July 23 – Riverwalk Viewing with Naperville Astronomical Association, at Naperville Riverwalk

July 24 – Free Zumba Party in the Park at Wagner Pavilion

July 24 – Candlelight: The Best of Hanks Zimmer at Wentz Concert Hall

July 24 – Candlelight: Tribute to Coldplay at Wentz Concert Hall

July 25 – 5th Avenue Farmer’s Market

July 25 – Solar Saturday with Naperville Astronomical Association, at Naperville Riverwalk

July 25, 26 – Blooms and Botanicals Tattoo Fair at The Morton Arboretum

July 26 – History Hike at Cantigny

July 26 – Concerts in Your Park: Infunktious at Tall Grass Park