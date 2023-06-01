Warhol-style Napervillians exhibit | Centennial Beach safe to swim | Benet lacrosse to state

Warhol-style tribute to famous Napervillians at Nichols Library

Some new artwork has popped up at Nichols Library. The “Warhol Pop Art Challenge Naperville” exhibit showcases four famous Napervillians in a style inspired by Andy Warhol.

Featured on the window display are Jeopardy! record-setter and recently crowned Jeopardy! Masters champ James Holzhauer; the youngest American woman to summit Mount Everest, Lucy Westlake; founder of anti-bullying technology ReThink Trisha Prabhu; and award-winning NBC 5 Chicago news anchor Stefan Holt.

The artwork was created by Geoff Bevington as part of the DuPage Public Art Project organized by College of DuPage as a nod to their upcoming special exhibit of Andy Warhol works. Andy Warhol Portfolios: A Life in Pop opens this Saturday, June 3, at COD’s Cleve Carney Museum of Art.

slate photo: courtesy Naperville Public Library

Summer Reading Program begins today

And while you’re at the library, you can sign up for the summer reading program, which kicks off today. Learn more about how to take part.

Park District responds to concerns about Centennial Beach water color

Naperville Park District officials have responded to concerns from residents about the color of the water at Centennial Beach, saying it’s safe to swim in. Read more about what’s causing the color shift.

Downtown Naperville free tulip bulb giveaway

Downtown Naperville’s 2023 Tulip Bulb Giveaway will take place Friday, June 9, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The public is invited to collect some of the tulip bulbs which had once bloomed spring tulips in downtown Naperville. The free bulb giveaway will take place on Main Street between Van Buren and Benton Avenue while supplies last. Those interested should bring their own bag. Quantities may be limited.

Assistance will be given by Turning Pointe Autism Foundation, which will be accepting cash or check donations to their organization. The event was made possible thanks to the help of Naperville Public Works and the Naperville Park District.

“School’s Out” fundraiser for KidsMatter at Lou Malnati’s

This Monday, June 5, both Naperville Lou Malnati’s locations will take part in an annual “School’s Out” fundraiser to benefit local nonprofit KidsMatter.

From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. that day, a portion of the proceeds from sales at both the downtown Naperville and 95th Street locations will be given to the nonprofit to help in its mission to help build resilient kids who make positive choices.

Dine-in, carry out and delivery orders will all qualify toward the fundraiser. One added bonus of dining in at the downtown Naperville location that day: live musical performances from area school musicians and Road Show Inc. Naperville, taking place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Benet boys lacrosse heads to state for first time in school history

For the first time in school history, Benet Academy boys lacrosse is heading to state. The Redwings dominated D230 United in an 18-9 super-sectional victory.

Benet will face Wheaton Academy in the semifinals tonight at 5 p.m. at Benedictine University.