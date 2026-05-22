D203 considers rideshare restrictions | Fallen Firefighters Memorial | Centennial Beach opening

D203 considers student rideshare restrictions during school hours

Naperville School District 203 could soon have a policy on its books that largely prohibits the use of app-based rideshare services during the regular school day.

The board and administrators this week had a preliminary discussion about the policy, which is not standard across Illinois, and provisions for a potential one-time waiver.

Read more about the policy proposal and the factors that are driving it.

Naperville Fire Department honors fallen members

Members of the Naperville Fire Department, along with city officials and community members, gathered to pay tribute to the city’s fallen heroes during the fire department’s Fallen Firefighters Memorial on Thursday morning.

Take a look at some of the highlights from the ceremony.

Naperville VFW remembers veterans with 5,000 flags

In the week leading up to Memorial Day, members of the Judd Kendall VFW and the community come together to place American flags at war memorials and the graves of veterans throughout the Naperville area.

Hear more about this tradition to honor those who’ve served.

Naperville 203 sends off the Class of 2026

High winds didn’t stop the seniors from Naperville School District 203 from walking the stage at their graduation ceremonies.

On Sunday, May 17, 598 students from Naperville Central High School and 595 students from Naperville North High School marked the end of their high school careers.

Watch some of the highlights from this milestone moment.

Centennial Beach and area splash pads open Saturday

It’s a sure sign of summer…Centennial Beach will officially open at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 23. Memberships to the beach, located at 500 Jackson Ave., are available at a discounted rate through Monday, May 25 at the park district website.

Also opening on Saturday are the park district splash pads. There are two available: one at the 95th Street Community Plaza, 3109 Cedar Glade Drive, and the other at Wolf’s Crossing Community Park, 3252 Wolf’s Crossing Road. Both are open from 9 a.m. through 8 p.m. daily, through Labor Day.

And starting this weekend, daily hours will kick in for the Paddleboat Quarry, located along the Riverwalk near Rotary Hill.

Asian Heritage Fest celebrates culture, community, and tradition

The Alliance of Indian Americans of Naperville Area recently hosted its third annual Asian Heritage Fest.

The free event, held at the Mall of India, celebrated the culture, art, and music of a wide span of Asian countries.

Learn more about this cultural showcase.

Naperville North punches ticket to girls water polo state series

Naperville North girls water polo is heading back to state.

After winning the sectional title over Naperville Central on Saturday, the Huskies took care of business against Lincoln-Way East in the Hinsdale Central super sectional. North will square off against three-time defending state champion Stevenson in the semi-finals tonight at Barrington High School.

Check out some of the highlights from the match that scored them the slot at state.

Memorial Day Parade to be held this Monday

Finally, the Naperville Memorial Day Parade will kick off on Monday at 10:30 a.m., featuring more than 50 entries.

The parade will weave east on Jackson Ave., north on Washington St., and then east again on Benton Ave. It will be broadcast live on NCTV17 both on air and online.

There will also be several additional local memorial ceremonies, with the first at 7:45 a.m. at the Commander Dan Shanower September 11 Memorial and the last at noon at Central Park. The full list of observances can be found on the parade website. Organizers also ask all to observe a moment of silence at 3 p.m. on Monday for a National Moment of Remembrance.