Who’s running for 203, 204 and Naperville parks in 2027

The filing period closed Monday for candidates seeking their names on the ballot in school districts 203 and 204, and the Naperville Park District

There are three open seats on the Naperville School District 203 board and four in Indian Prairie School District 204 — three full four-year terms, and one unexpired two-year term. Voters will also choose three candidates to serve as Naperville Park District commissioners.

See who’s on the ballot for the April 6 election.

Naperville Central’s Jackie Thornton named Regional High School Principal of the Year

Jackie Thornton of Naperville Central High School was named the 2027 DuPage Region High School Principal of the Year.

The honor now puts Thornton in the running to be selected by the Illinois Principals Association as Illinois High School Principal of the Year.

See Naperville Community School District 203’s reaction to her achievement.

Former Neuqua Valley principal earns Illinois Superintendent of the Year

A former Neuqua Valley High School principal has been named the 2027 Illinois Superintendent of the Year by the Illinois Association of School Administrators.

Robert McBride is currently the superintendent of Lockport Township High School District 205. He began his role in 2019 after serving as Neuqua’s principal for 11 years.

“This award reflects the good work happening across Lockport Township High School District 205,” McBride said in an IASA press release. “I lead a team, and I’m just one member of it who gets to represent all of that work. For me, it’s a career capstone and a reflection of everything our students and staff accomplish together.”

City of Naperville proposes 2026 tax levy increase

City of Naperville officials are proposing a 5.7% increase in the 2026 aggregate property tax levy that will be voted on next month. The city council voted to “receive” the levy amount from city staffers at its meeting Tuesday, Nov. 17, which sets in motion next steps.

Because the aggregate amount is 105% of the prior year’s extension, the city is required under state statute to hold a truth in taxation public hearing, which has been scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 15. The council is slated to approve the levy at the same meeting.

The city’s final 2025 extension for the aggregate levy was $36.976 million. The estimated 2026 levy has been set at $39.094 million. State law requires taxing bodies to set an estimated levy amount by the end of the year and forward the amount on to county clerks.

Small business support lasts the weekend in downtown Naperville

Small Business Saturday will feature a new Merry & Bright Passport to encourage guests to visit some of the 100-plus small businesses in downtown Naperville.

On Saturday, Nov. 28, and Sunday, Nov. 29, customers will have the chance to win downtown Naperville gift cards by visiting participating stores.

Find out more about the new program and how the Downtown Naperville Alliance is supporting small businesses.

19 student volunteers honored at KidsMatter Youth Service Awards

On November 19, KidsMatter hosted its annual Youth Service Awards, recognizing the outstanding volunteer efforts by local Naperville area students.

Each student volunteer was chosen by a nominating nonprofit organization.

Watch the awards ceremony to see which students were honored.

Vanessa DiBernardo’s Olimpico lifts Kansas City Current to NWSL Championship

For the first time in her 13-year professional career, Naperville native and Waubonsie Valley alumna Vanessa DiBernardo is a National Women’s Soccer League champion.

DiBernardo and her Kansas City Current teammates took home the 2026 NWSL title in a 2-1 victory over the Washington Spirit in the championship game.

Read more about how DiBernardo and another local alum, Kayla Sharples, helped boost the team to the win.

Neuqua boys basketball embraces high expectations

Coming off a record-setting 31-win campaign a season ago, the Neuqua Valley High School Wildcats aren’t just ranked among the best teams in Illinois basketball; they’re earning national recognition, thanks to a loaded roster that has the potential to make the program’s first trip to state.

The team is led by two of Illinois’ highest-ranked players, with returning varsity veterans in the lineup.

Hear more about why the team thinks they could be a more competitive unit than last year’s regional championship team.

Happy Thanksgiving from NCTV17!

Happy Thanksgiving from NCTV17! We will be taking a break from our regular news updates over the holiday, but will return with your daily news briefs on Monday, November 30.