New Illinois laws | Heat warning extended | Block 59 mural 

What’s changing with 7 new Illinois laws in effect July 1

The middle of the year brings a new state budget and the effective date for several new laws in Illinois.

While one new law pushes back the start date of a gas tax increase until the beginning of 2027, several others — affecting cyberbullying protections, alcohol sales, driver’s license renewals for seniors and early childhood education — are now in effect.

Read more about the new legislation starting today.

Heat warning extended through midnight Thursday

The heat warning this week, which was originally in place until 10 p.m. Wednesday, has been extended until midnight Thursday night. Forecasters say heat index values in the afternoons today and tomorrow could get as high as 110 degrees.

Know the signs of heat illness and what to do if you see them.

And, hear from the Naperville Area Humane Society about precautions to take with pets during this dangerous heat wave.

New mural now on display at Block 59 in Naperville

There’s a new mural at Block 59, covering the east side wall of the building housing CAVA, Crisp & Green, and Velvet Taco.

The piece, designed and painted by Kailey Rorer, features brightly colored leaves mirroring the shades of the Block 59 logo.

Learn more about the new artwork.

Naperville’s National Night Out registration closes July 6

There’s still time to register for National Night Out in Naperville. Neighborhoods planning to host events need to get their requests in by July 6 on the city’s website.

The annual event, to be held Tuesday, August 4, brings awareness to crime and drug prevention by uniting the community. Residents are encouraged to turn on porch lights, lock doors, and spend the evening outside with neighbors and police and fire personnel, with neighborhoods often organizing their own celebrations.

The city will also host a community-wide kick-off event for all outside the Fry Family YMCA on Monday, August 3. That will include family-friendly fun and a movie showing at dusk.

Naperville’s April Papke takes home bronze in Special Olympics bocce

Naperville native April Papke scored big with Team Illinois at the recent Special Olympics USA Games in Minnesota.

Competing in bocce, Papke won a team gold medal and took home the bronze in singles competition. Team Illinois earned 18 gold medals in total throughout the games.

Happy Fourth of July from NCTV17!

Happy Fourth of July from NCTV17! We will be taking a break from news updates leading up to the holiday, but will return with your daily news briefs on Monday, July 6.

In the meantime, a final reminder for those hoping to catch the fireworks locally this weekend: Naperville’s show will be at 9:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July at the Frontier Sports Complex.