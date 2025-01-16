New use for former Barnes & Noble | Tile falls from courthouse | Citizen Police Academy applications

A new use for the former downtown Naperville Barnes & Noble

An investment services firm could soon occupy a portion of the Barnes & Noble store that closed in a highly visible Naperville retail location nearly a year ago, based on a proposal reviewed at Wednesday’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

Representatives from Fidelity Brokerage Services went before commissioners and unveiled the firm’s plan to occupy 2,437 square feet of first-floor space and a second floor office space at the former Barnes & Noble site at 47 E. Chicago Ave. Commissioners gave a favorable recommendation to the proposal, which advances to the city council for a final vote.

The city received verbal and written comments from several residents who preferred a more traditional retail and restaurant use for the site, though concerns of it remaining vacant for a prolonged period of time were also raised.

Barnes & Noble recently announced its plans to return to Naperville, but in a new space. Fidelity’s existing office in Freedom Commons, 1823 Freedom Drive, will close once it relocates to the downtown space.

Protective scaffolding at Will County Courthouse after tile falls from building

Protective scaffolding has been installed at the Will County Courthouse in Joliet after a stone tile fell off the east side of the building on Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the Will County Executive’s office.

No one was injured in yesterday’s incident.

The scaffolding has been placed around the building’s entrances as well as along many of the walkways leading up to the entrances. The courthouse will be open today. In the meantime, a contractor is being brought in to examine the area where the tile fell and other tiles on the building.

Local chef’s “Chopped” journey ends on the chopping block

A local chef unfortunately landed on the chopping block on a recent episode of the Food Network’s “Chopped.”

Alonso Beckford, chef for The Matrix Room and Meg’s Lounge at The Matrix Club, appeared in an episode that debuted Tuesday, Jan. 14. In a new twist, contestants got $10,000 at the start of the show to use to bid on a fourth ingredient to add to their basket each round…with the winner allowed to keep the cash they had left.

Beckford was chopped after the second round, which focused on entrees. But friends and colleagues who rallied around him at a watch party at The Matrix Club on Tuesday said they were proud of him for having the courage to take the national spotlight. Beckford said it was a “great experience” and hopes to make more television appearances in the future.

Applications now accepted for Naperville Citizen Police Academy spring session

The Naperville Police Department is offering the public a chance to get a closer, interactive look at police operations through its Citizen Police Academy.

Applications for the spring 2025 session are now being accepted. The 10-week course starts March 5, and will take place each Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Naperville Police Department, 1350 Aurora Ave.

Learn more about what’s covered in the classes.

Downtown Naperville’s indoor winter sidewalk sales start Friday

Downtown Naperville’s indoor winter sidewalk sales start Friday, Jan. 17, and run through Monday, Jan. 20.

Deals and discounts will be available at more than 50 stores in the downtown area, as shops start clearing inventory to make way for the incoming spring fashions.

A list of participating businesses can be found on the Downtown Naperville website.

The struggle to keep New Year’s resolutions

Every new year, resolutions are made, and each year, they’re then often broken. There’s even a day for it: Quitter’s Day, which falls on the second Friday of January.

Wynne Lacey, a therapist with Grow Wellness group, shared some insights about why that happens…and how people can set more realistic, achievable resolutions.