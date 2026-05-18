Ogden, Washington lane closures | Garage fire | Honoring police

Lane closures for Ogden, Washington, as Naperville water main work resumes

Drivers should prepare for lane reductions along Ogden Avenue and Washington Street starting this week, as water main replacement work is set to resume.

Crews will be working on the stretch of Ogden Avenue between Washington and Wright streets, as well as on Washington Street between Ogden Avenue and Bauer Road.

Learn more about the project and additional water main work ahead.

Garage fire in Naperville causes $100K in damage

A garage fire on Thursday at a Naperville home on the 1500 block of Black Walnut Court caused $100,000 of damage.

Find out more about the incident.

Honoring police officers through two Naperville ceremonies

Last week was National Police Week, and in Naperville, those who wear the badge were honored in two separate ceremonies.

On Thursday night, Citizens Appreciate Public Safety recognized 21 Naperville police officers at an award ceremony at Meson Sabika, noting their dedication to the job and commitment to serve the community.

Then on Friday, the Naperville Police Department held a Peace Officers Memorial Observance, remembering officers who died in the line of duty.

Naperville police hold annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser

Another officer event on Friday was the annual Cop on a Rooftop, a fundraiser organized by Dunkin’ for Special Olympics athletes.

Personnel from the Naperville Police Department and the Naperville Park District Police Department could be spotted perched atop local Dunkin’ locations, getting attention for the cause.

Hear more from officers about the good the event does.

Local teams place at the IHSA state badminton meet

The Naperville area was well represented at the IHSA state badminton meet in DeKalb this weekend. Neuqua Valley took home the third-place state trophy, with Luna Han and Ishi Reddy finishing as the doubles state runner-up. Wildcat freshman Clarinda Jin won the state singles championship, finishing the season undefeated.

Naperville North finished fourth with freshman Erica Lin taking third in singles. Metea Valley finished sixth, Naperville Central 10th, and Waubonsie Valley 13th. Stevenson won the 2026 state badminton team championship.

Check out some of the highlights.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday, with a look ahead at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

May 18 – Trivia for a Cause by Naperville Sunrise Rotary at Elements at Water Street

May 18 – Eating Disorder Recovery Celebration and Candlelight Vigil at Endeavor Health Linden Oaks Hospital

May 19 – Will County Commissioner Julie Berkowicz Blood Drive at 95th Street Library

May 19 – Crafternoon: Dried Blooms on Canvas at Nichols Library

May 20 – P.O.W.E.R. Small Business Symposium at Renaissance Center

May 20 – Craft Around the World at Naper Boulevard Library

May 21 – Kayaking: Basics at Herrick Lake

May 21 – Red Oaks Farm Table – at Cantigny

May 21 – Animation Night 2026 – at Belushi Performance Hall

May 21 – Your Friendly Neighborhood Historian: You Think You Know…The Great Depression at Naper Settlement

May 21 – Riverwalk Viewing with Naperville Astronomical Association

May 21 and 24 – Serial Killer Speakeasy at Naper Settlement

May 22 – Miniature Day at Dupage Children’s Museum

May 23 – Chicago Rewired – The Premier Chicago Tribute Band at Cantigny

May 24 – Fishing: Explore Your Tackle Box at Herrick Lake

May 25 – Naperville Memorial Day Parade in downtown Naperville