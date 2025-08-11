Shooting suspect in custody | Motorcycle crash death | Stan’s Donuts opens

Suspect in Aurora shooting now in custody after turning himself in

The suspect in an early Sunday morning shooting in Aurora has turned himself in to police, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department.

The APD released a statement at 5:55 a.m. on Monday announcing that 24-year-old Aaron Conley, an Aurora resident, is now in custody.

Find out more about the incident, which happened just north of Fox Valley Mall.

Aurora man killed in early Sunday morning motorcycle crash in Naperville

A 28-year-old Aurora man died early Sunday morning following a motorcycle crash in downtown Naperville.

The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. near the intersection of Washington and School streets.

Learn more details about the crash.

Husband of missing Naperville woman makes plea for public’s help in finding her

Gbenga Abosede, the husband of missing Naperville woman Olasinmibo “Sinmi” Abosede, delivered a statement at the Naperville Police Department on Friday afternoon, asking the public for their continued help in trying to locate his wife.

Find out more about her disappearance and what’s being done to try to find her.

Stan’s Donuts celebrates grand opening in Naperville

Saturday morning, Chicago-based Stan’s Donuts opened its doors for the first time in Naperville, and hundreds lined up before sunrise hoping for coffee, pastries…and maybe even a lifetime supply of doughnuts.

Take a look at some of the opening day fun, and find out who walked away with some sweet prizes.

Naperville Central alum returns to Chicago Cubs organization

Former Naperville Central baseball standout Nicky Lopez has returned to the Chicago Cubs organization for a third time this season. The former Redhawk joined the AAA Iowa Cubs over the weekend after being released by the New York Yankees on August 1.

Lopez played with the Cubs in the majors from April 23 through May 19. He also spent time with the Reno Aces, the Arizona Diamondbacks’ AAA team.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday sponsored by Qamaria Yemeni Coffee. Here’s a look at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

August 11 to 15 – Butterflies & Moths – Free Nature Discovery Days by Naperville Park District

August 12 – Historic Trolley Tour of Naperville by Naperville Trolley

August 12 – Naper Settlement Farmers Market

August 12 – Naperville Millennium Carillon Summer Recital

August 12 – Perseids in the Preserves at Whalon Lake

August 13 – Arbor Evenings at Morton Arboretum

August 14 – Summer’s End…Memories Begin by Naperville Municipal Band

August 14 – Farm-to-Table Dinner at Morton Arboretum

August 15 – A Night At the Movies: presenting Inside Out 2, by Naperville Park District

August 15 – Puzzle Swap – Naper Blvd. Library at Naper Blvd. Library

August 15 and 16 – Naper Nights Concerts at Naper Settlement

August 16 – Naperville Farmer’s Market near the 5th Avenue Train Station

August 16 – Family Hike with a Naturalist at Knoch Knolls Park

August 16 – 4th Annual Heroes and Helicopters at Frontier Sports Complex

August 16 and 17 – Wine and Art Walk at Morton Arboretum

August 17 – Fun in the Sun: A Broadway Musical Revue by BrightSide Theatre

August 17 – Speakeasy Escape Room at Naper Settlement