Updated District 203 budget forecast reveals continued deficits

An updated long-range look into Naperville School District 203’s finances points to continued budget shortfalls if changes are not made.

Administrators provided an updated look at Naperville 203’s finances at a meeting Monday and warned cash reserves in the fund balance could be depleted in five years without any action.

Read more about the recent discussion and what board members had to say about the projected deficits.

Naperville American Sale store closing as part of nationwide shutdown

The Naperville American Sale will be closing as part of a nationwide shutdown of the outdoor furniture store chain, which is shuttering after more than six decades in the Chicago area. The company said it will be ending operations in early 2027.

Learn more about the closure.

Naperville’s 100 Women Who Care reaches $1M in donations

Naperville’s 100 Women Who Care has reached a milestone more than a decade in the making: $1 million donated to nonprofit organizations across the community.

The group is comprised of more than 140 local women, each donating $100 four times a year to support local nonprofits.

Hear more about the nonprofit and how it got its start.

Will County Forest Preserve Police add new K-9 officer to department

Will County’s Forest Preserve Police Department has a new officer helping to sniff out trouble: K-9 Barny.

Barny is a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois who will serve with forest preserve police officer Anastasios Goulos.

Read more about what their duties will be at the preserves.

Naperville libraries turn the page on imaginative play

Kids’ play spaces at the Naperville public libraries have a fresh new look, with revamped Imagination Stations encouraging creative play. Each library has a unique theme that will be rotated seasonally.

Take a look at some of the new spaces.

‘The Rink’ brings ice skating back to Block 59

The Rink at Block 59 in Naperville is now available for skaters to enjoy. Skating opened on Friday with a special celebration including a Christmas tree lighting, snow machines, a stilt walker and a costumed snowman.

Check out the rink, which will be open through January 18.

Sewa Diwali food drive unites Naperville in selfless giving

An annual food drive in celebration of Diwali is bringing together people across the country to serve their communities and practice selfless giving.

More than 50 Indian American organizations in the Naperville area are collecting food for local food pantries through Nov. 22 as part of a larger national effort called Sewa Diwali.

Learn more about the food drive.

North Central College women’s soccer continues historic run through NCAA tournament

For the first time, North Central College women’s soccer is moving on to the round of 16 in the NCAA Division III tournament. As one of the hosts of the first- and second-round pods, the Cardinals overpowered the competition and advanced to the program’s first Sweet 16.

Find out more about this historic win.