Naperville Sports Weekly Awards Show 2025 Team of the Year

The Naperville Sports Weekly Team of the Year award has eight nominations, as every team on the list advanced to the state finals. Five of them won the State Championship! This award is presented by BMO.

Benet Academy boys basketball

Since head coach Gene Heidkamp took over in 2008-09, all Benet Academy was missing was a state championship. The Redwings broke through this winter, winning the Class 4A state championship in a 55-54 thriller over Warren Township. It was Heidkamp’s first title after three previous runner-up finishes, and the first in Benet Academy history.

Benet Academy finished the year with a 33-5 record, picking up wins over powerhouse programs like Simeon, Rich Township and DePaul College prep and winning a share of the ESCC title. When the postseason began, the Redwings beat multiple top teams along the way, such as Waubonsie Valley, Downers Grove North, and Quincy, before thrashing Evanston in the State Semis.

The Redwings were led by Illinois commit, Blake Fagbemi, with 12.7 points per game, and Southern Illinois commit Daniel Pauliukonis with 12.5. Both were selected to the AP Honorable Mention All-State. Benet returns plenty of production for next season with Jayden Wright, Colin Stack, and Michael Doyle. Since 2008, Benet has been Illinois’s winningest boys’ program with 421 wins.

Warriors Hockey Club

The Warriors Hockey Club looked a bit different this spring with new colors, jerseys, logo, and the addition of players from Wheaton Warrenville South and Wheaton North. Head coach Jeremy Dombro also retired after 13 years with the program, with Keith Fahrforth taking over for the Warriors after years in charge of Wheaton West. Despite a season of change, the end-of-year celebration remained the same as the new look Warriors took home yet another AHAI Combined Division State Championship!

The Warriors won the title for a second straight season, the fifth time since 2014, and third since 2022. During the regular season, the Hockey Club finished on top of the Illinois West Division, finishing with a 21-5 record for 61 points and the regular season title. The Warriors only allowed 50 goals across 26 regular-season games, second best in the division.

In the first two games of the playoffs, the Warriors shut out D211 4-0, and then Lake Zurich 6-0. Once in the semifinals, the Hockey Club won two thrillers in overtime. First in the semi, they won 4-3 in triple overtime in a 2024 State final rematch against Chicago North. Once at the United Center, Joe Pijankowski scored the game-winner in double OT to lift the Warriors past the BGHW Stampede. Joe was also among the best skaters in the Illinois West, recording 19 goals and 22 assists across 25 conference games. Senior James Naffziger was always ready to deliver a key goal, while goalie Sean DeValk made some big saves in the clutch.

Neuqua Valley Badminton

Entering this season, Neuqua Valley Badminton won three state trophies in five years, but wasn’t able to capture the first-place trophy. This year, the Wildcats broke through for the title after an all-Neuqua singles State final between freshman Ishi Reddy and four-time state medalist, senior Hannah George. Reddy won it in three games after trailing 21-20 in the final game!

Sophomore Luna Han and senior Kanyanat Vajworarat narrowly missed repeating as doubles state champions, falling in the Doubles Final for the Wildcats, but still enjoyed a dominant season as DVC and sectional champs. Katherine Ye and Amber Shi also made it to the State consolation quarterfinals, as Neuqua finished the year with a 19-3 overall record. The Wildcats have not lost more than three matches since 2012. During the playoffs, Neuqua’s top singles and doubles players swept the sectional to help them secure a 10th consecutive Sectional title dating back to 2015. This year was Neuqua’s first badminton state title since going back-to-back in 2015-2016.

Benet Academy Girls Tennis

Benet Academy girls’ tennis entered this past fall fresh off a runner-up finish at State, and they turned it up a notch in 2024. The Redwings returned many talented players and went on to win the 2024 1A State Championship after a dominant display in doubles. At Sectionals, it was an all-Benet Academy doubles and singles final. Shane Delaney and Clare Lopatka won the doubles state title in a thrilling three-set win over Chicago University. Natalie Grover and Katie Jendra showed the team’s incredible depth, finishing in fourth place at the state tournament.

On the singles side, Meredith Converse fell in the consolation semis to Anna Yu of Dunlap, who would win the Consolation Final. She, along with Lily Lopatka, both finished inside the top 12 in singles at state to help give Benet its first state title since 2016! Benet soared to just one loss and two ties all season, falling to York, who finished in fourth in Class 2A!

Naperville North Boys Water Polo

Naperville North boys water polo is no stranger to the IHSA State Series, and for the first time in program history, the Huskies won the State title this spring. North looked like a state favorite right from the start this year, opening with wins over top programs like New Trier, York, Lyons, and Stevenson. The Huskies finished 2025 with a 32-4 record, the second-most wins ever in program history, behind 2014’s third-place team with 34. North’s largest loss was by three goals to New Trier, who beat the Huskies three times this season. However, the Huskies got the last laugh against New Trier, beating them in the season opener and the state championship. Yes, they somehow played five times across just two months!

In the State final, the Huskies trailed 6-2 at the half, but outscored New Trier 5-0 in the final two quarters. Caden Tsao scored the winning goal, while goalie Caleb Uson clutched up in the net with seven saves, including a great stop in the final moments. Mason Hoffman had yet another All-State season with 156 goals and 85 assists before the state series, while Jack Reif added 109 goals and 69 assists.

Benet Academy Girls volleyball

For a third straight season, Benet Academy Girls Volleyball finished as the Class 4A State Runner Up. The team only lost two games, both coming in three sets, and one of them coming in the State Championship to Marist.

This year’s team was probably Benet’s best since the state title in 2019, as the Redwing squad featured 11 Division I commits! The team won 40 games for a fourth time in program history and helped bring home a 17th straight Regional Championship since 2007. Senior Aniya Warren was among the nation’s best liberos and will take her talents to the University of Wisconsin, while her current Redwing and future Badger teammate, Lynney Tarnow, is among the nation’s best middles.

Naperville North Girls Soccer

Naperville North girls soccer made it back to the State Finals for the first time since 2019, but fell in double-overtime to O’Fallon, who won its third title in five years. The road to the state series was far from easy for the Huskies. They took down numerous ranked teams throughout the playoffs, including winning their sectional, which showcased a possible seven ranked teams.

North took down Oswego, Benet, and Neuqua before winning on a thrilling penalty shootout against Wheaton South in SuperSectionals! The Huskies were led by goalie Olivia Ochnser, who made three saves in penalties, before Michelle Ruan scored the winner to send them to state. Claire DeCook scored twice in the state semifinal against Lane Tech to send North to the championship. The Huskies gave everything they had, but fell in overtime 1-0, coming up just short of the ultimate prize.

Benet Academy Baseball

This spring, Benet Academy baseball had 11 seniors committed to play in college, and many of them played a major part in leading the program to its best-ever postseason finish. The Redwings made it to the 3A State Championship, where they were tied with St. Laurence at 5-5 in the sixth inning. The Redwings came up just short, but it doesn’t take away a thrilling postseason run, which included many clutch and dominant moments.

In the Regional final, Quinn Rooney hit a three-run homer to cap off a five-run fifth inning to lift the Redwings past Kaneland. In the Sectional semi against Burlington Central, Northwestern commit Jake Rifenburg pitched 8.1 innings with nine strikeouts and just three hits, and Merrick Sullivan hit a homer to advance the Sectional final, where Wichita State commit Geno Zagorac threw a complete game one-hitter! Benet loved to provide some big innings throughout the playoffs, as they opened the SuperSectional with a five-run first inning against Washington. Then, at the State Semis, Benet scored five runs in the final inning to beat Cary Grove 11-6.

The Team of the Year is awarded to Naperville North boys water polo! The Huskies took down some of the state’s best teams en route to their first-ever state title!