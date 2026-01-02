6 things to know about Naperville for 2026

What’s ahead for Naperville in 2026? Some things, no one can predict. But NCTV17 has pulled together this list of six hot topics and ongoing issues worth watching. Check it out below.

1. Park district referendum:

The Naperville Park District is asking voters in the March 17, 2026 election if they support $120 million in new bond funding. The loans would allow the district to build an activity center with an indoor pool at Frontier Sports Complex, plus acquire new lands and build more trails. Park district officials say they’ve heard requests for indoor aquatics and more facilities in south Naperville for years. Voters can look out for details on the bond referendum — and the facilities and trails it would support— in the months leading to the election.

2. New NPD mental health team:

A new unit within the Naperville Police Department — the Mobile Crisis Intervention Team, or MCIT — will be getting off the ground in 2026, with $1.1 million in funding allocated in this year’s budget by the Naperville City Council. The unit will include six officers specially trained to respond to mental health-related emergencies.

3. Riverwalk projects:

Two Riverwalk projects are on tap this year, with another possibly on the horizon. Construction of a park at 430 S. Washington St., on land owned by North Central College, is expected to begin in the spring. So is work on a southern extension of the Riverwalk from Hillside Road, where it ends now, to Martin Avenue, where it will connect with Endeavor Health Edward Hospital. The city and Naperville Park District are also reviewing feedback gathered last fall about potential improvements to the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion.

4. New superintendent starting in IPSD 204:

This year will be a period of transition in Indian Prairie School District 204. After beginning his tenure during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Superintendent Adrian Talley is departing when his contract expires June 30. The school board last month appointed John Price, currently superintendent of North Chicago District 187, to be its new top administrator come July 1. Board members said they chose Price not only for his experience as an educational leader promoting academic progress, but also for his ability to prioritize people, relationships and positive communication.

5. New Block 59 restaurants:

The ice rink is open and so are many restaurants and new stores at Block 59, but there’s still more to come at the corner of Aurora Avenue and Route 59. At least two more dining destinations — Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse and a Mediterranean restaurant called Cava — are expected to open early this year. A location of a med spa called Serotonin Anti-Aging Centers, which says it offers “science-backed treatments designed to support health, longevity and quality of life” is also listed as “coming soon” on the Block 59 website.

6. New housing options and park:

With approvals granted last year, a handful of new neighborhoods are set to be under construction this year. On the north side of the city, the Residences at Naper & Plank will bring 90 rental rowhouses and townhouses — plus a new open space and playground — to its namesake intersection. Charleston Place is already under construction, bringing 30 houses targeted toward seniors to a site just west of downtown. Meanwhile, Everly Trace, with 68 townhouses and rowhouses, and the Reserves of Saddle Creek, which will include 14 single-family homes, are set to be built in south Naperville.

