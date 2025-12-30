A look back at the Naperville 2025 High School state champions

2025 was an exciting year full of state championship performances on the team and individual level for Naperville area teams. Here are the local high school state champions from the past year!

Team state champions

The first state championship performance of 2025 came in March when Benet Academy boys basketball finally took home the 4A title after several close calls in the past 15 years. The Redwings held on for a thrilling victory over Warren Township by the score of 55-54.

The Warriors Hockey Club, made up of players from Waubonsie Valley, Metea Valley, Wheaton North and Wheaton Warrenville South, won the AHAI Combined Division Blackhawk Cup in March, defeating BGHW 3-2 in a double overtime thriller. It was the second consecutive Blackhawk Cup for the Warriors.

Later in the spring, Neuqua Valley badminton capped off a dominant season, winning the state championship for the first time since going back-to-back in 2015 and 2016. The Wildcats went undefeated in DVC play and swept the sectional championships as well.

Naperville North boys water polo capped off a strong four year run, earning the first state championship in program history with a thrilling 7-6 victory over New Trier. The Huskies finished the season with a record of 32-4. The Naperville North girls water polo team took home the state third-place trophy this spring.

This fall, Naperville North boys soccer concluded an impressive run through the IHSA postseason with a 25-0-4 record, winning the 2025 3A state title in penalty kicks over St. Laurence in the freezing rain. It was the fifth championship in program history for the Huskies.

Individual champions and other accolades

The Neuqua Valley badminton team had a plethora of talent in the lineup with the singles state championship match being an all Wildcat affair. Neuqua freshman Ishi Reddy outlasted her senior teammate Hannah George to win the state medal in three sets. Teammates Kanyanat Vajworarat and Luna Han finished as the state runner up in the doubles division.

Naperville Central senior soccer player Callie Tumility broke a Naperville Central record with 23 goals last spring and was named the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association Player of the Year and the Gatorade Illinois Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

Benet Academy with a trio of close calls

Benet Academy had three programs on the cusp of state championships with the Redwing hockey team finishing as the AHAI Blackhawk Cup Red Division runner up to powerhouse New Trier Green after one of the best seasons in team history.

Later that spring, the Benet baseball team advanced to the 3A state championship game, falling to St. Laurence in a thriller, capping off the best post season run in program history.

This fall, Benet Academy girls volleyball advanced to the state championship game for a fourth consecutive season. Unfortunately for the Redwings, they once again fell to Marist in the 4A title game for a fourth straight runner-up finish.

Naperville North girls soccer nearly joined the boys program as state champs in the spring of 2025, advancing to the 3A title game for the first time since 2019, before facing defeat at the hands of O’Fallon in double overtime.