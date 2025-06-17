Naperville Sports Weekly Awards Show 2025 Female Athlete of the Year

Five standout athletes from five different schools battle it out for the 2025 Naperville Sports Weekly Female Athlete of the Year Award! This award is presented by Fair Oaks Lincoln.

Benet Academy’s Aniya Warren

The first Female Athlete of the Year nominee has been one of the top players in the nation at her position for the past three seasons. Benet Academy libero Aniya Warren has been a standout on a team full of standouts for the Redwing girls volleyball program. Warren capped off a decorated career with 312 digs, 78 assists, and 16 aces in her senior campaign. The ESCC Player of the Year and first team All-State selection helped Benet to a 40-2 record, an undefeated record in conference play, and a third straight 4A state runner-up finish. Warren will go from one powerhouse program to another as she heads to the University of Wisconsin next fall.

Waubonsie Valley’s Danyella Mporokoso

Waubonsie Valley girls basketball had another outstanding season this winter, winning a second consecutive sectional championship with impressive victories over Benet Academy and Bolingbrook along the path. Leading the way was first team All-State guard Danyella Mporokoso. The junior averaged 22.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 3.0 steals for a team that went 31-2 on the year, falling in the Supersectional to Alton. Teamming up with Lily Newton, Arianna Garcia, Maya Perada, and Maya Cobb, the Warriors went undefeated in the DVC for a second straight season. Mporokoso will enter her senior season next year with 1,972 career points as she hopes to make another run to state with the green and gold.

Naperville Central’s Callie Tumilty

Naperville Central senior Callie Tumilty had varsity sports experience with the girls basketball team as a sophomore, but this spring was her first with Redhawk girls soccer after spending her early career playing club exclusively, and a knee injury wiped out her junior season. With Tumilty in tow, playing alongside talented cohorts like Bella Brozek, Eleanor Kane, Rebecca Ruggiero, and Emerson Burke, Naperville Central became the local team to beat. The team won 20 games compared to just two losses all season. Tumilty made the most of her lone season on the Central pitch, breaking the program record for goals in a season with 23. Along the way, the Redhawks were co-champions of the DVC and won the Ed Watson Naperville Invitational for the first time in over a decade. After winning a second straight regional title, Central fell in the sectional round to Neuqua Valley, the only team to defeat the Redhawks this season. The future Ohio State Buckeye was rewarded for her outstanding play by being named first team All-State and the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association Player of the Year.

Naperville North’s Claire DeCook

As well as Naperville Central girls soccer played this season, it was Naperville North who emerged as the sectional champions, battling all the way to the 3A state final, where the Huskies finished as the state runner-up. The player who led the charge for the Naperville North offense was junior forward Claire DeCook. One of the fastest players on the field, DeCook always seemed to be involved when it came to putting the blue and orange on the scoreboard. She led the team with 15 goals while adding three assists of her own. Abby Penn, Laura Pera, and Isa Polavieja helped set the table for the forward. Following a regular season full of strong victories and narrow defeats, North caught fire on a postseason run to the title game, with DeCook coming through in the biggest moments. She scored two goals in the sectional championship victory over Neuqua Valley and two more in North’s 2-1 victory over Lane Tech in the state semifinals. Following a first-team All-State campaign, DeCook already has her college choice lined up with plans on playing for the Tennessee Volunteers at the next level.

Neuqua Valley’s Nalia Clifford

The final nominee is another junior who has stepped further into the spotlight year after year. Neuqua Valley girls basketball and softball standout Nalia Clifford emerged as one of the area’s top two-sport athletes this season. Playing guard for a Wildcat roster that had just one senior in the rotation, Clifford had a great all-around season, averaging 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, three assists, and two steals, earning All-DVC honors.

On the softball diamond this spring, Clifford continued to make a major impact. The sure-handed shortstop hit .449 on the year with three home runs and 23 RBI, helping the Wildcats advance to the regional championship game. In DuPage Valley Conference play, Clifford hit .527 with 10 stolen bases, earning All-DVC honors once again as Neuqua won the conference championship with a 12-3 record. Following a third-team All-State softball selection, it will be exciting to see what Clifford has in store next year for her final season with the blue and gold.

Callie Tumilty wins Female Athlete of the Year after a record-breaking season for Central soccer

The Season 18 Naperville Sports Weekly Female Athlete of the Year Award goes to… Callie Tumilty! She put in the best scoring season ever from a Redhawk girls soccer player, earning the Illinois Player of the Year award!